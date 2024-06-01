Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.04 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.61. 545,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,319. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $551.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.