Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 739,836 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 691,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

