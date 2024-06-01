Scotia Capital Inc. Has $36.55 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 221.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $195.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,332,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

