Scotia Capital Inc. Has $32.63 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,565,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

