Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 12,200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $185,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.67. 14,621,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

