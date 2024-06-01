Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $56,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.45. 1,354,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

