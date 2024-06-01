Schulz Wealth LTD. Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.8% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Separately, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS GJAN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

