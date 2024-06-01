Schulz Wealth LTD. Purchases New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $229.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

