Schulz Wealth LTD. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 162,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for 6.1% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned about 2.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

