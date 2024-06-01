Schulz Wealth LTD. Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3,293.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,638 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.58. 402,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,994. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

