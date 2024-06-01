Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $992.17

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 992.17 ($12.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,146 ($14.64). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.36), with a volume of 95,080 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,091.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 995.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,931.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. Savills’s payout ratio is 7,241.38%.
Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.
