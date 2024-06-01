Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $992.17

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 992.17 ($12.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,146 ($14.64). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.36), with a volume of 95,080 shares trading hands.

Savills Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,091.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 995.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,931.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. Savills’s payout ratio is 7,241.38%.

Insider Activity

About Savills

In other Savills news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £558,460.20 ($713,231.42). In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £558,460.20 ($713,231.42). Also, insider John Waters bought 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,501.72 ($24,906.41). Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.