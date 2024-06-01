Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 790,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 731,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVV shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SVV

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $316,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,855 shares of company stock worth $1,038,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.