SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 34.2% in May

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SVRE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,313. SaverOne 2014 has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 accounts for about 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

