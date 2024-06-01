Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $84.24.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

