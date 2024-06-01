SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

SAP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SAP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,118. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

