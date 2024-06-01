Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sanwa Price Performance
Shares of SNWAF remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sanwa has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.
Sanwa Company Profile
