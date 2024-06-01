Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SNWAF remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sanwa has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

