Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:SANG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 2,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
