Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 2,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

About Sangoma Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,308,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 97,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth $765,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Stories

