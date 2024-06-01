Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SASR. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

