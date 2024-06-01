Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Samsonite International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.84. 2,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $948.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Dividend Announcement

About Samsonite International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.3895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Stories

