Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock Position Cut by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lessened its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,354. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,712 shares in the company, valued at $56,288,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,265,899.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,749 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,288,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,706,415. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

