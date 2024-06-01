Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.26

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and traded as high as $21.87. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 22,531 shares.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. On average, analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

