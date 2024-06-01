SALT Reaches One Day Volume of $13,979.26 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.70 million and $13,979.26 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,740.55 or 1.00017714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012138 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00114738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02149278 USD and is down -9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $12,852.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

