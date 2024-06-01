Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $345.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after buying an additional 245,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.