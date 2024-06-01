Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $50,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $16.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.44. 36,807,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

