Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Down 2.8%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Saipem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

