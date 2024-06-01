Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $668.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

