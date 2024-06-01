Saga (SAGA) Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Saga (SAGA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Saga has a market capitalization of $251.31 million and approximately $57.51 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00003950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,010,961,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,001,016 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,010,908,591 with 93,981,636 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.63006016 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $59,121,007.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

