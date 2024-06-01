Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter.

SAFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

