SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.76) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.76). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.76), with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Up 90,100.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
