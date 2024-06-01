Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.78

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.78 and traded as low as $63.60. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 45,584 shares.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $954.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.598 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

