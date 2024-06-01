RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 450000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$611,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About RT Minerals

(Get Free Report)

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.