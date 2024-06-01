Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royce Value Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $4,003,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RVT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 135,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.