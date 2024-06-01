Royal Bank of Canada Trims EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price to $48.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.