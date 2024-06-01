Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

RY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 1,654,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

