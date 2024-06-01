Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $108.01 and last traded at $107.94, with a volume of 332096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after purchasing an additional 964,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

