Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $80.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.77.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -790.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

