Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26,209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $858,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $139.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

