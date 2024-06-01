Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.87 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $532.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $446.86 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

