Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as high as C$1.45. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 38,160 shares trading hands.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.22.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

