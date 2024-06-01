Robert W. Baird Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $525.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.5 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.09 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.32 and a 200-day moving average of $470.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $60,668,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

