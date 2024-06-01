Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $189.90 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $189.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

