Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.52. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in agilon health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in agilon health by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

