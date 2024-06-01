Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE REPX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,194,921 shares in the company, valued at $59,262,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 75,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,194,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,262,867. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

