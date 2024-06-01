Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.77. 1,302,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $301.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

