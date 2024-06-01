Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 278,340 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 129,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,113. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

