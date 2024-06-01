Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AWR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 343,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,936. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

