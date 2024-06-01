Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $19.94 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.01. 9,134,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,649. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

