Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.43. 1,934,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.