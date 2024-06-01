Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $12.10 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $96,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $663,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $3,383,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 455,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,065. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

