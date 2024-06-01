Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $10.98 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.90. 3,878,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

